Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Summit Bank announces name change to Bank Makramah

Summit Bank announces name change to Bank Makramah
PR
July 19, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Summit Bank Limited has announced that the State Bank of Pakistan has granted its consent to change Summit Bank’s name to Bank Makramah Limited (abbreviated as BML). This will become effective subject to other regulatory and corporate approvals. This name change follows the recent acquisition of a controlling stake in Summit Bank by prominent UAE investor, Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah.

Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah’s vision for Bank Makramah Limited (BML) is to develop it into a leading Islamic bank, providing exceptional financial services and innovative products in line with Islamic principles. The name change from Summit Bank Limited to Bank Makramah Limited (BML) signifies the bank’s commitment to embracing Islamic finance principles and delivering innovative and ethical financial services to its valued customers. 

Bank Makramah Limited (BML) is in the process of developing a comprehensive plan to transition into a full-fledged Islamic bank. The bank’s transformation will involve a complete overhaul of its operations, introduction of Shariah-compliant financial solutions, and adherence to Islamic banking practices. Bank Makramah Limited (BML) remains committed to serving its customers and ensuring a seamless transition throughout this transformative phase. Bank Makramah Limited (BML) will continue to provide updates on its progress as it moves forward in its journey toward becoming a full-fledged Islamic bank.

ABBA, WILL THE IMF DEAL HELP US TOO?

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023