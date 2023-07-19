Taylor Swift makes history as female artist 

NEW YORK-Taylor Swift is breaking records by making records. The superstar pop singer has now broken the record for most No. 1 albums by a female artist, according to Billboard. By notching her 12th No. 1 with “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” Swift has surpassed the former record holder Barbra Streisand, who had 11. And that’s not the only history Swift is making. She is now also the first living artist in almost 60 years with four concurrent albums in the top 10, while also becoming the first woman and living soloist to have 11 albums concurrently charting on the Billboard 200 chart. And while she sings “Lord, what will become of me / Once I’ve lost my novelty?” in the song “Nothing New” (Taylor’s version featuring Phoebe Bridgers), it doesn’t appear that needs to be a concern for Swift. Swift is currently selling out stadiums during her “Eras Tour” and continuing to delight the Swifties as her hardcore fans are known. For male performers, Jay-Z and the Beatles both have over a dozen number one albums, though Billboard notes it has changed its album ranking system over the decades to include anthologies. Swift, 33, has also become the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time, the organization added. They include “Midnights,” “Lover” and “Folklore.” Billboard said Swift had also become the first living artist to have 11 albums in the top 200 simultaneously.

The 106-date stadium concert series kicked off in March and is within striking distance of becoming the first billion-dollar tour. “Speak Now” was originally released in 2010. Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums so she can control their rights -- a process she was contractually allowed to begin in November 2020. She has also re-recorded “Fearless” and “Red.” Last October, Swift became the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all 10 spots on the top US song chart after the release of her tenth studio album “Midnights.”