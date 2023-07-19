Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Teacher shot dead in Kandhkot

STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT - Unidentified suspects gunned down a former school teacher in Kandhkot tehsil of Kashmore district in Sindh, police confirmed on Tuesday. The incident was reported near a native village Mark Bhayo within jurisdiction Ghouspur police station. The armed suspects opened fire on the victim identified as Noor Elahi Sundrani, as a result the victim was injured and succumbed to his injuries at the spot. Police teams rushed towards the scene upon receiving information about the incident, however, the suspect fled the scene before their arrival. According to police, the suspect tried to rob the victim and later shot him. Police have shifted the dead of body of deceased to hospital after taking it into custody for further legal procedure.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023