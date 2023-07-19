Teacher shot dead in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT - Unidentified suspects gunned down a former school teacher in Kandhkot tehsil of Kashmore district in Sindh, police confirmed on Tuesday. The incident was reported near a native village Mark Bhayo within jurisdiction Ghouspur police station. The armed suspects opened fire on the victim identified as Noor Elahi Sundrani, as a result the victim was injured and succumbed to his injuries at the spot. Police teams rushed towards the scene upon receiving information about the incident, however, the suspect fled the scene before their arrival. According to police, the suspect tried to rob the victim and later shot him. Police have shifted the dead of body of deceased to hospital after taking it into custody for further legal procedure.