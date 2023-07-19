Three abducted sisters found slaughtered in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Three sisters were stabbed to death by unknown outlaws after abduction in Thermal power station area on Tuesday while the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident.
According to a spokesperson for police, 7-year-old girl Fatima, 8 Zahra daughters of security sergeant Thermal Colony went outside home to play previous day evening and didn’t come back. The third sister 11-year-old Areesha went to search for them and also went missing. The local people along with City police started a search of the missing girls and found the throat-cutting bodies from an empty quarter early morning on Tuesday.
Upon receiving the information, DPO Syed Husnain Haider rushed to the spot and expressed condolence to the bereaved family, and assured early arrest of the accused.
He further said that they were following Punjab CM’s directions as he has issued directions to trace and immediately arrest the accused by adopting the latest technology. Police crime scene units and forensic teams collected the evidence from the crime scene. The DPO said that police were interrogating the incident from every perspective and interrogation was underway by taking some suspicious persons into custody. Rescue 1122 has shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital under the supervision of the police. Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab CM and Additional IGP south Punjab took the notice of brutal murder of three sisters after the abduction and a south report from DPO.
DPO INQUIRES AFTER HEALTH OF WOUNDED POLICE CONSTABLES
DPO inquired after health of the two police constables who got wounded by the accused’s firing during the raid yesterday.
The injured constables namely Zafar Iqbal and Asad had gone to recover the sieged children when the history-sheeter, Kashi Rind, opened fire near Pull Magasan situated in the limits of Thana Sadar Kot Addu.
After firing the accused escaped, and the abducted minors, Zahra and Asad were kidnapped by the accused.
However, they couldn’t get recovered despite the police raid as the accused had shifted them already to some unidentified place, police said.
According to the spokesperson, the search for the minors was still going on with teams constituted to arrest the escaped criminal and bring them to justice.
55 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES IMPOUNDED FOR USING LPG CYLINDERS
The district administration has expedited the crackdown against public transport over using LPG cylinders and impounded 55 vehicles during an operation on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu has formed a team consisting of transport authority, civil defence and traffic police which took 63 LPG cylinders into custody and also imposed an Rs1 lac fine on owners. Secretary Regional Transport Authority said that the crackdown against vehicles would continue till removing LPG cylinders from all vehicles.
WOMAN DIES, HUSBAND HURT IN ROAD MISHAP
A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries as a speeding passenger van crushed them near Pir Jehania Chowk, Alipur Road on Tuesday.
According to rescue officials, a 50-year-old citizen named Ghulam Muhammad alongwith his wife Sughran Bibi was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle when a van hit them near Pir Jehania Chowk. Meanwhile, a speeding passenger van ran over them. As a result, Sughran Bibi died on the spot while her husband sustained serious injuries.