Three abducted sisters found slaughtered in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Three sisters were stabbed to death by unknown outlaws af­ter abduction in Ther­mal power station area on Tuesday while the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident.

According to a spokesperson for police, 7-year-old girl Fatima, 8 Zahra daughters of security sergeant Ther­mal Colony went out­side home to play pre­vious day evening and didn’t come back. The third sister 11-year-old Areesha went to search for them and also went missing. The local people along with City police started a search of the missing girls and found the throat-cutting bodies from an empty quarter early morning on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, DPO Syed Husnain Haider rushed to the spot and ex­pressed condolence to the bereaved family, and assured early arrest of the accused.

He further said that they were following Punjab CM’s directions as he has issued direc­tions to trace and im­mediately arrest the ac­cused by adopting the latest technology. Police crime scene units and forensic teams collected the evidence from the crime scene. The DPO said that police were interrogating the inci­dent from every per­spective and interroga­tion was underway by taking some suspicious persons into custody. Rescue 1122 has shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital under the supervision of the police. Mean­while, caretaker Punjab CM and Additional IGP south Punjab took the notice of brutal murder of three sisters after the abduction and a south report from DPO.

DPO INQUIRES AFTER HEALTH OF WOUNDED POLICE CONSTABLES

DPO inquired after health of the two po­lice constables who got wounded by the ac­cused’s firing during the raid yesterday.

The injured consta­bles namely Zafar Iqbal and Asad had gone to recover the sieged chil­dren when the history-sheeter, Kashi Rind, opened fire near Pull Magasan situated in the limits of Thana Sadar Kot Addu.

After firing the ac­cused escaped, and the abducted minors, Zahra and Asad were kid­napped by the accused.

However, they couldn’t get recovered despite the police raid as the accused had shift­ed them already to some unidentified place, po­lice said.

According to the spokesperson, the search for the minors was still going on with teams constituted to ar­rest the escaped crimi­nal and bring them to justice.

55 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES IMPOUNDED FOR USING LPG CYLINDERS

The district admin­istration has expedited the crackdown against public transport over using LPG cylinders and impounded 55 vehicles during an operation on Tuesday. Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Was­eem Hamid Sindhu has formed a team consist­ing of transport authori­ty, civil defence and traf­fic police which took 63 LPG cylinders into cus­tody and also imposed an Rs1 lac fine on own­ers. Secretary Regional Transport Authority said that the crackdown against vehicles would continue till removing LPG cylinders from all vehicles.

WOMAN DIES, HUSBAND HURT IN ROAD MISHAP

A woman was killed while her husband sus­tained serious injuries as a speeding passenger van crushed them near Pir Jehania Chowk, Ali­pur Road on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, a 50-year-old citizen named Ghulam Muhammad alongwith his wife Sughran Bibi was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle when a van hit them near Pir Jehania Chowk. Meanwhile, a speed­ing passenger van ran over them. As a result, Sughran Bibi died on the spot while her hus­band sustained serious injuries.