Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tom Cruise ‘enjoys’ working 7 days a week

News Desk
July 19, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES-Tom Cruise reflected on his intense training before he films the challenging action sequences in his movies amid Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One success. The Hollywood hunk shared his love for challenging projects and the pressure that comes with it while chatting with Fandango. “Look, as an actor and just in my life, I’ve always trained just to make movies,” the Top Gun star, who has been enjoying the success of his latest release, told the publication. “I train in many things — singing, dancing, motorcycles, cars — and also my personal life, I like skydiving and speed-flying and all these things. And I like to then go learn these things and then apply it to the movies,” he added. Cruise said audience see him running on the screen one time but in reality, he sometimes has to sprint “50 times” while filming the sequence and even though he is super fit, if he gets injured during the process, he has to take a break to heal. “But it is a real trick, and I have gone through to figure out, ‘How do I train? How do I maintain? How do you hit peak right at the moment?’ Because also when I’m doing a sprinting scene, I don’t just run once. Sometimes I’ve done 50 sprints in one day,” he said. “So, I have to think about what the recovery time is, what scenes I’m shooting before and after, and I’ve gotten better at really structuring things within the film and sitting down and going, ‘Here’s where I have to prepare for the jump off the motorcycle,’” Cruise continued. “So, there are certain things in you using your body a different way or if I’m doing gymnastics or a fighting scene. You know, you don’t want to do a fight right there when I’m going to sprint. And how do I prepare? And how do I recover?” Cruise said, “And also the hours that I work, I work seven days a week, and I’m producing and everything that we are dealing with during this time period.”  Sharing his love for creating some of the blockbuster movies of all time, he said, “I have to say I enjoy the pressure, I do enjoy the challenge, but I realize – I woke up, and I enjoy.

Zong 4G celebrates 15 years of success in Pakistan

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023