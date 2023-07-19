Two die, 19 injured as vehicle overturns in Mastung

QUETTA - At least two people died and 19 others including women and children received in­juries in road mishap near Dasht Link Road area of Mas­tung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a pick-up vehicle carrying people including women and children to at­tend a wedding party was on its way from Mastung when the vehicle overturned on the road near Khand Masori area due to speeding. As a result, two people died on the spot while 19 people including women and chil­dren suffered wounds. The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid where ten of them were reported to be in serious condition.