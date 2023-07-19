UK renews pledge for development partnership with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The UK’s Foreign, Common­wealth & Development Office (FCDO) has published its new Pakistan Country Development Partnership Summary (CDPS) which sets out a refreshed ap­proach to the UK-Pakistan devel­opment partnership, the British High Commission said yesterday.

The strategy underlines UK’s transition from a traditional aid relationship to a UK-Pakistan partnership for mutual benefit.

It aims to unlock progress against Pakistan’s constraints to growth including population dy­namics, climate vulnerability, gender equality and the struc­ture of the economy. The CDPS is aligned with Pakistan’s long-term development strategies and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The strategy’s objectives are to deliver a step change in hu­man capital, support Pakistan to adopt a more resilient and cleaner growth path, support Pakistan to become a more open society, and promote macroeconomic stability, pri­vate sector led growth and re­silience to climate shocks. The CDPS also covers programming under the UK’s Conflict Stabili­ty and Security Fund which un­derpins UK-Pak co-operation on organised crime, regional stability and hate speech.

The CDPS is published along­side FCDO’s Annual Report, which sets out the FY23/24 UK-Pakistan bilateral Official Development Assistance (ODA) allocation as £41.5m.

The annual report also indi­cates likely significant growth in UK-Pakistan ODA in FY 24/25, based on an expected increase in FCDO’s overall ODA budget next year. The UK has provisionally allocated a greater share of next year’s ODA to Pakistan, reflect­ing the aim of boosting efforts to strengthen climate resilience and reduce humanitarian risks following last year’s devastating floods. The UK will use its full relationship with Pakistan - de­velopment, diplomatic, defence and people-to-people links - to help deliver these objectives. In programme terms, work will be delivered, through existing, scaled-up programmes as well as new programmes which will be announced in due course. Jo Moir, Development Director at the British High Commission, said: “I am delighted to share our renewed strategy for the UK-Pakistan development part­nership. This new strategy aims to transition our approach from a traditional aid relationship to a partnership based on shared security and prosperity.” Moir added: “We will work with Paki­stan to unlock progress against critical challenges: population dynamics, climate vulnerability and the economy. And we want to use all areas of UK-Pak Dos­ti - our diplomatic efforts, trade relationship, people-to-people links, development programmes and defence engagement to achieve these goals.”