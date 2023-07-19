Wednesday, July 19, 2023
UK renews pledge for development partnership with Pakistan

strategy’s objectives aim at supporting Pakistan to adopt more resilient growth path

SHAFQAT ALI
July 19, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The UK’s Foreign, Common­wealth & Development Office (FCDO) has published its new Pakistan Country Development Partnership Summary (CDPS) which sets out a refreshed ap­proach to the UK-Pakistan devel­opment partnership, the British High Commission said yesterday.

The strategy underlines UK’s transition from a traditional aid relationship to a UK-Pakistan partnership for mutual benefit.

It aims to unlock progress against Pakistan’s constraints to growth including population dy­namics, climate vulnerability, gender equality and the struc­ture of the economy. The CDPS is aligned with Pakistan’s long-term development strategies and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The strategy’s objectives are to deliver a step change in hu­man capital, support Pakistan to adopt a more resilient and cleaner growth path, support Pakistan to become a more open society, and promote macroeconomic stability, pri­vate sector led growth and re­silience to climate shocks. The CDPS also covers programming under the UK’s Conflict Stabili­ty and Security Fund which un­derpins UK-Pak co-operation on organised crime, regional stability and hate speech.

Women empowerment must to development: Punjab Governor

The CDPS is published along­side FCDO’s Annual Report, which sets out the FY23/24 UK-Pakistan bilateral Official Development Assistance (ODA) allocation as £41.5m.

The annual report also indi­cates likely significant growth in UK-Pakistan ODA in FY 24/25, based on an expected increase in FCDO’s overall ODA budget next year. The UK has provisionally allocated a greater share of next year’s ODA to Pakistan, reflect­ing the aim of boosting efforts to strengthen climate resilience and reduce humanitarian risks following last year’s devastating floods. The UK will use its full relationship with Pakistan - de­velopment, diplomatic, defence and people-to-people links - to help deliver these objectives. In programme terms, work will be delivered, through existing, scaled-up programmes as well as new programmes which will be announced in due course. Jo Moir, Development Director at the British High Commission, said: “I am delighted to share our renewed strategy for the UK-Pakistan development part­nership. This new strategy aims to transition our approach from a traditional aid relationship to a partnership based on shared security and prosperity.” Moir added: “We will work with Paki­stan to unlock progress against critical challenges: population dynamics, climate vulnerability and the economy. And we want to use all areas of UK-Pak Dos­ti - our diplomatic efforts, trade relationship, people-to-people links, development programmes and defence engagement to achieve these goals.”

ABBA, WILL THE IMF DEAL HELP US TOO?

