Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists’ safe haven

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists’ safe haven
APP
July 19, 2023
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON  -  The United States has rein­forced Pakistan’s call on the Taliban to prevent Afghani­stan’s soil from being used as a “safe haven” for terrorist at­tacks, amid a spike in such strikes across the country.

“I will say we have made very clear that we believe the Tal­iban has the responsibility to prevent – Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven for launching terrorist attacks,” State Department Spokesper­son Matthew Miller said in re­sponse to a question at his daily press briefing on Monday.

The spokesperson was re­sponding to a question from a Pakistani journalist about the Corps Commanders’ confer­ence warning to the Taliban against providing safe havens to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a UN-designated ter­rorist group.

An ISPR statement issued af­ter the meeting in Rawalpindi said, “The sanctuaries and lib­erty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan.”

Women empowerment must to development: Punjab Governor

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023