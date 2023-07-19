US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists’ safe haven

WASHINGTON - The United States has rein­forced Pakistan’s call on the Taliban to prevent Afghani­stan’s soil from being used as a “safe haven” for terrorist at­tacks, amid a spike in such strikes across the country.

“I will say we have made very clear that we believe the Tal­iban has the responsibility to prevent – Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven for launching terrorist attacks,” State Department Spokesper­son Matthew Miller said in re­sponse to a question at his daily press briefing on Monday.

The spokesperson was re­sponding to a question from a Pakistani journalist about the Corps Commanders’ confer­ence warning to the Taliban against providing safe havens to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a UN-designated ter­rorist group.

An ISPR statement issued af­ter the meeting in Rawalpindi said, “The sanctuaries and lib­erty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan.”