Women empowerment must for development of country: Governor

LAHORE - Country Head Friedrich Nau­mann Foundation for Free­dom Birgit Lamm called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and dis­cussed measures for women empowerment and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Tuesday. Head of Programs and Administra­tion Muhammad Anwar was also present during the meet­ing. Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman said it is impossible to achieve the development goals of any country without empowering women, adding that the gov­ernment is providing equal opportunities to women. He said Pakistani women are talented and their signifi­cant representation in vari­ous fields is a practical proof of this. The Governor Punjab said a special quota has been fixed for women in the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Pro­gram, adding that the pro­gram will help empowering women in the country, includ­ing the backward areas of Sindh and Punjab. He said La­hore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has also a separate section for empow­ering women by helping them to start different businesses. The Governor Punjab also ap­preciated the training program for the Pakistani parliamen­tarians by the organization. Birgit Lamm, Country head Frederic Naumann Foundation for Freedom, said that train­ing programs will be started in collaboration with various related organizations, includ­ing the Chamber of Commerce, to empower women. She said Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East, is revered in Germany and a road in Heidel­berg, Germany is named after him ‘Iqbal-Ufer’ to pay tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.