World challenges not restrained by borders: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari said yesterday the modern world challenges were not restrained by the bor­ders and exemplified climate change-induced catastroph­ic floods in Pakistan. During a dinner reception for the diplo­matic corps in Islamabad, the FM counted his efforts to re­store engagement with various countries during his tenure as Foreign Minister. Bilawal acknowl­edged the vast potential he observed in Pakistan’s relations during his visits to other nations. He praised Pakistan’s diplomats and officers for their dedication to the foreign affairs ministry, which he aimed to run professionally, free from domes­tic politics. He highlighted the challenges posed by the modern world, such as climate change-in­duced floods, emphasizing the need for collabora­tive efforts to address global issues.

Bilawal expressed gratitude to friendly coun­tries for their support to Pakistan, including reach­ing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. He also stressed the importance of focusing on goals and strengthening institutions, including federal and provincial parliaments, as Pakistan heads towards elections.

Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal said that during the last 15 months of the incumbent government, Pakistan’s engagement with the world improved, though the true potential of its relationship could not be unlocked. The FM said that he was shocked to see the immense potential for Pakistan in the countries he had been visiting during the last 15 months, he added.

He told the diplomats that he tried to run the ministry purely on professional terms, isolating it from domestic politics. He said the issue of climate change could not be addressed in isolation rath­er it required concerted efforts. Recalling Paki­stan’s role at the COP27, the foreign minister said the outcome of the meeting had not been possi­ble without the support from other participating countries. He extended gratitude to the friendly countries for their support to Pakistan, enabling it to reach the agreement with the Internation­al Monetary Fund. Foreign Minister Bilawal told the gathering that the country was heading to­wards elections and for any government, the only way to deliver was to focus on goals and aims by strengthening the institutions including the feder­al and provincial parliaments.