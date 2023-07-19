World challenges not restrained by borders: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday the modern world challenges were not restrained by the borders and exemplified climate change-induced catastrophic floods in Pakistan. During a dinner reception for the diplomatic corps in Islamabad, the FM counted his efforts to restore engagement with various countries during his tenure as Foreign Minister. Bilawal acknowledged the vast potential he observed in Pakistan’s relations during his visits to other nations. He praised Pakistan’s diplomats and officers for their dedication to the foreign affairs ministry, which he aimed to run professionally, free from domestic politics. He highlighted the challenges posed by the modern world, such as climate change-induced floods, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to address global issues.
He told the diplomats that he tried to run the ministry purely on professional terms, isolating it from domestic politics. He said the issue of climate change could not be addressed in isolation rather it required concerted efforts. Recalling Pakistan’s role at the COP27, the foreign minister said the outcome of the meeting had not been possible without the support from other participating countries. He extended gratitude to the friendly countries for their support to Pakistan, enabling it to reach the agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Foreign Minister Bilawal told the gathering that the country was heading towards elections and for any government, the only way to deliver was to focus on goals and aims by strengthening the institutions including the federal and provincial parliaments.