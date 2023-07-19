TTP terrorists used American weapons, uniforms in Zhob attack

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists used the weapons left by the US in Afghanistan during the attack in Balochistan’s Zhob.

Five terrorists were killed and nine Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a clearance operation in northern Balochistan after militants attacked launched a “dastardly attack” on the Zhob garrison.

“In total, five terrorists were killed during the operation,” the ISPR said. However, it added, at least nine security personnel embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

It has been revealed that the TTP terrorists donning uniforms of US soldiers, helmets, and hand gloves were equipped with the latest US weapons including M16 Assault Riffles.

In the pictures released after the clearance operation in Zhob, the terrorists can be seen dead in the uniforms of US soldiers.

The use of US weapons by the TTP terrorists has certainly raised questions that how the latest weapons, uniforms and other stuff reached the TTP terrorists.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.