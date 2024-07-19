3-day conference on Water-Energy-Food Ecosystem on July 22

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), in collaboration with the other partners, is organizing the 25th Conference of the Islamic World Academy of Sciences (IAS) on “Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem Nexus for the Security of the OIC Countries” from July 22-24. The conference, to be held in Islamabad, will be arranged in collaboration with the Islamic World Academy of Sciences (IAS), The Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan.

The conference intends to address the linked concerns of water, energy, food, and ecosystem security, all of which are vital to the long-term growth of OIC member nations. By bringing together prominent scientists, policymakers, and professionals from diverse sectors, the event hopes to stimulate collaboration and creativity in addressing these important concerns. Prof. Dr. Kauser A. Malik and Prof. Dr. Adnan Badran will be the Patron in Chief while Prof. Dr. M. Aslam Baig and Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat will be the chief organisers.