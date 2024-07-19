Friday, July 19, 2024
400 new community schools to enrol over 26,000 students

Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Tarkai, announced on Thursday the establishment of 400 new girls’ community schools across various districts of the province. Addressing a meeting on the Human Capital Investment Project, he revealed that these schools aim to enroll over 26,000 students.

Tarkai further detailed that as part of the initiative, 500 early childhood education classrooms will also be set up, accommodating more than 32,000 children. Additionally, the minister highlighted the ongoing construction of 150 schools equipped for double shifts, with a combined capacity to enroll 9,000 students.

He emphasized that approximately three lakh children across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to benefit from these educational advancements.

Our Staff Reporter

