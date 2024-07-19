9 most-wanted criminals arrested from UAE

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested nine suspects from United Arab Emirates (UAE) wanted for serious crimes in Pakistan in a coordinated effort between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi. The arrests were made possible through a joint strategy between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Punjab Police. The accused, who include Irfan Asghar, Farhan Nazakat, Samar Abbas, Najibullah, Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Usman, and Tariq Mehmood, were wanted for crimes such as murder and attempted murder. The cases against the accused were registered between 2011 and 2023, with Tariq Mehmood being wanted by the Punjab Police for the last 14 years. Najibullah was killed in 2014, while Saddam Hussain escaped abroad in 2018. The arrested individuals will now be transferred to Pakistan and handed over to the Punjab Police authorities at Lahore Airport.