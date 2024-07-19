Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

9 most-wanted criminals arrested from UAE

Agencies
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested nine suspects from United Arab Emirates (UAE) wanted for serious crimes in Pakistan in a coordinated effort between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi.  The arrests were made possible through a joint strategy between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Punjab Police. The accused, who include Irfan Asghar, Farhan Nazakat, Samar Abbas, Najibullah, Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Usman, and Tariq Mehmood, were wanted for crimes such as murder and attempted murder. The cases against the accused were registered between 2011 and 2023, with Tariq Mehmood being wanted by the Punjab Police for the last 14 years. Najibullah was killed in 2014, while Saddam Hussain escaped abroad in 2018. The arrested individuals will now be transferred to Pakistan and handed over to the Punjab Police authorities at Lahore Airport.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024