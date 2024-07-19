Friday, July 19, 2024
9-year-old girl allegedly raped in Karachi’s Surjani area

Agencies
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  A disturbing incident has shaken the Surjani area of Karachi, where a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped.

The victim’s family reported the crime to the police, who have registered a case against the accused, quack Barkat.

According to the girl’s statement to the police, she was forcibly held and made unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she found herself without clothes. The police have taken the accused into custody, but only after local residents had already caught and tortured him.

The police are now conducting a thorough investigation, including a medical examination of the victim, to determine if a rape occurred. The authorities are working to ensure justice for the young girl and her family.

