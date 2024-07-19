Activists urge action against illegal travel agents

Mardan - Human rights activists demanded the government take stern action against unlawful travel agents endangering local youths’ lives by sending them abroad illegally in search of jobs.

Addressing a press conference at the Landi Kotal press club in district Khyber on Thursday, activists Samiullah Afridi, Najeeb Khwarichan, Kitab Shah, and Zahir Hussain alleged that local illegal travel agents were exploiting poor youths by sending them abroad illicitly. They stated that due to excessive unemployment, the youth preferred to go abroad seeking a better future, but many travel agents risked their lives by not fulfilling international travel formalities.

Most youths were sent abroad on visit visas, deceived by false promises. Upon arrival, they were ineligible to work due to a lack of work permits, leading them to engage in tough jobs where many suffered greatly. The activists highlighted that only overseas Employment Promoters in major cities were authorized to send citizens abroad based on work efficiency and demand.

They emphasized that the Constitution ensures job opportunities and technical education for citizens, but those lacking these facilities are vulnerable. They urged the State to act against human traffickers and called on parents not to endanger their children’s lives by sending them overseas illegally.

The activists demanded the Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) human trafficking wing and other authorities take necessary steps to thwart the illegal activities of unauthorized travel agents, which not only risk lives but also tarnish the country’s reputation.