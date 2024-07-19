Friday, July 19, 2024
Ad hoc judges can and should be appointed, says Azam Tarar

Web Desk
12:00 AM | July 19, 2024
National

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says the constitution allows appointment of ad hoc judges and they must be appointed. 

Expressing his view during a TV show, he said the ad hoc judges were not appointed by the chief justice but by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. 

He expressed his willingness to discuss constitutional as well as judicial reforms. 

Clarifying the matter of extension of tenure of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he said the rumours or perception were baseless. 

Talking about extension in employees’ service length, he said retirement age of employees was being increased to avoid the rising burden of pension on the national exchequer. The proposal was under consideration, he added. 

As for the status of PTI, the minister stated move of imposition of Article 6 on the PTI leaders could be brought in parliament. 

Raed more: CJ convenes judicial commission meeting to appoint ad hoc judges  

Pakistan Railways announces increase in fare from July 19

Eight judges rewrote the constitution in the case of reserve seats to provide an opportunity to a party, he concluded.

