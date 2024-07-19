All set to observe ‘Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day’ today

MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set to observe 77th Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan Day on Friday (July 19) by the people of Jammu & Kashmir, living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world.

The day will be dawned with a renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle to achieve the right to self-determination and to translate the popular ideology of accession of the entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into a reality under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947.

Wide-scale programs have been chalked out to observe the day throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and in other parts of the world – where Kashmiris are living, in order to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan. It would be a public holiday to facilitate the masses to participate in the special programs, an AJK government spokesperson told APP here on Thursday.

The people of Jammu Kashmir state launched the struggle under the spirit of the said resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of Dogra rule and later from the unlawful and forcible hold of Indian imperialism.

“Yes, the people of Jammu Kashmir state launched the struggle under the spirit of the historic resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of dogra rule and later from the unlawful and forced hold of Indian imperialism”, Raja Khalid Mahmood, President Mirpur AJK Central Traders Organization said. “This freedom struggle of Kashmiris is continuing with full vigor since over last 77 years”, he added.

He said since over last 35 years, the liberation movement had attained momentum after the population of IIOJK stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long Indian subjugation over their homeland.

Special ceremonies in all small and major towns and cities of AJK will be hallmark of the day to highlight the importance of the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions granting Kashmiris their birth right of self determination and implementation of the ideology of accession of Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into reality.