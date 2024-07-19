Friday, July 19, 2024
ANF recovers 8.8 kg drugs in 4 operations

APP
July 19, 2024
Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 8.8 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday. He informed that 55 ice-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport. 2.6 kg ice and 235 grams heroin were recovered from a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Lahore Airport. In third operation, 3 kg heroin was recovered from two accused arrested in Ferozepur Road Kasur. 2 kg heroin and 1 kg ice were recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a cargo office in Lahore. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

