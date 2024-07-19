Anti-Corruption investigation launched into wheat procurement corruption in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD - The anti-corruption authorities on Thursday launched an investigation into allegations of over two billion rupees in corruption during the wheat procurement process in the Jacobabad food department.

According to the anti-corruption police, several officers from the Jacobabad food department including the Deputy Food Controller Khadim Shar and Food Inspector Ghulam Mustafa Anand have been summoned but have not yet appeared for questioning.

Notices have been issued for them to appear before the investigators. The investigation was launched following a complaint about the alleged corruption in the wheat procurement activities of the Jacobabad food department. The anti-corruption authorities are looking into the matter and have begun the process of gathering evidence and testimonies to uncover the details of the suspected corruption.