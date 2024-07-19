Ashura processions provided foolproof security cover: CPO

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani has said that foolproof security arrangements were finalized for ‘Ashura’ and over 6000 cops were deployed in Rawalpindi district.

He said, 6000 cops with 1000 traffic wardens were deployed to guard 65 ‘Zuljinah’ and mourning processions and 113 Majalis of Ashura. The contingents of Army and Rangers were also deployed in sensitive areas of the city besides police personnel to make security arrangements foolproof. Six big ‘Tazia’, ‘Alam’ and ‘Zuljinah’ processions were taken out here under stringent security measures.

The ‘Ashura’ processions of the city including processions of Ashiq Hussain Imambargah of Taili Mohalla and Imam Bargah Hifazit Ali Shah Bohar Bazar, first gathered at the Imambargah Maqbool Hussain and after passing through traditional routes of the main procession culminated at the ‘Qadeemi’ Imambargah. Syed Khalid Hamdani said, strict security measures were adopted for the security of the main mourning procession which passed through the traditional route.

Over 2900 police personnel were deployed to ensure security of the main mourning processions. Security officials were deployed on the rooftops of nearby buildings and along roadsides to avoid any untoward incident.

Besides air surveillance during Zuljinah processions, 6000 police personnel were deployed in the district for the security of the processions and worship places already declared ‘highly sensitive’ on Ashura. Special checking of the routes was completed before start of the processions and bomb disposal squad cleared the routes. The route of the main procession of Ashura was sealed completely and streets on the route of the processions were also barricaded.

The main Zuljinah processions of the city were given a ‘box formation’ security. Police personnel, including Elite Force commandos, special branch personnel, bomb disposal experts, women police personnel and Dolphin Force were deployed for the security of Ashura processions. The entry of the participants of the processions was allowed through walk-through gates while no vehicle was permitted entry into the processions. Parking of vehicles was allowed 200-meter away from the processions and imambargahs.

Mobile phone service and Metro bus service remained suspended on Ashura. Mobile service restored after the Ashura main procession culminated.

According to CPO, a special central control room was set up to monitor the processions and coordinate with the police deployments. He informed that senior police officers and experts of law enforcement agencies remained present in the control room and monitored the city situation.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police had chalked out a separate traffic plan to facilitate the mourners and Ashura processions. A control room was also set up at the traffic headquarters.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, the traffic was diverted on 48 different routes of the city while 1000 Traffic Wardens were deployed to regulate traffic on city roads.

There was complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle or handcarts on the route of the processions.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 informed that over 500 rescuers remained on special duties in Rawalpindi district control room, emergency rescue stations with fully equipped emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, special rescue and recovery vehicles, water bowzers and motorbike ambulances. 20 mobile rescue teams moved with Ashura processions.

A comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid and on the spot pre-hospital medical care to the mourners while seriously injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Emergency officers including trained doctors were supervising the arrangements. All mobile teams and ambulances with medical kits were moving along with the processions to provide the mourners with immediate medical aid.

On the directive of Commissioner Rawalpindi Divison, Engineer Aamir Khattak, the administration ensured presence of doctors and ambulances on all traditional routes to provide first aid to the mourners.

Rescue 1122 staffers and Civil Defence officials were also present on the occasion to provide necessary assistance to the mourners.

Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider on Wednesday visited route of the Ashura procession and reviewed security arrangements.

Earlier, the Governor was briefed about the security arrangements at Commissioner Office.

The Governor also visited Safe City Center and the Control Room set up at TMA Office.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and other officers were present.

They briefed the Governor about arrangements particularly security finalized for Ashura.

The Governor said that foolproof security arrangements were finalized for Ashura.