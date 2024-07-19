Friday, July 19, 2024
ATC adjourns hearing of Shadman Police Station attack case till 22nd

Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the proceedings of Shadman Police Station  attack case till July 22. The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings and summoned  the defence lawyers for cross examination, on the next date of hearing.ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings of the case at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was produced after being brought from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The jailed PTI leaders were also produced during the proceedings whereas the accused, who were on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance. Shadman police had registered a case regarding the attack on the police station during the May 9 violence.

