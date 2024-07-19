Friday, July 19, 2024
Azam Khan records statement in 190m pound case

Web Desk
12:01 AM | July 19, 2024
Former prime minister Imran Khan's principal secretary Azam Khan has submitted his statement to the court in the 190 million pound reference.

According to the statement, he served as principal secretary to the prime minister from August 2018 to April 2022. He said that the PM's advisor Shahzad Akbar brought a signed note for the cabinet's approval.

According to the statement, Shahzad Akbar said that the then PM had instructed to present this secret deed to the cabinet for approval.

The file was sent to the cabinet secretary so that the matter could be presented to the cabinet for approval. He said that he did not participate in the cabinet meeting because it was an 'in-camera session'.

The NAB also presented the statement in the court and Azam Khan confirmed he signed it. 
 

