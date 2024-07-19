Azerbaijan to beautify multiple places in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad and Baku join hands to beautify multiple places in Pakistan’s federal capital. The implementation on a MoU between Baku Azerbaijan and Islamabad regarding beautification of city has been started.

In this regard, a team of horticulture experts of Baku met Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday. Horticulture experts of Azerbaijan will initially renovate four sites in Islamabad. These places include the renovation and landscaping work of Srinagar Highway, Shakarparian, Saidpur Village and Melody Food Park. In line with the direction of Chairman CDA, the environment teams of CDA will carry out landscaping work in other areas of the city.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that work on the Islamabad beautification plan should be started immediately. He directed that horticulture work should be done simultaneously all over the city. He said that the engineering wing should provide technical support to Baku experts. Baku will gift various horticulture tools and machinery to Pakistan. Horticulture experts from Baku will also establish a nursery in Islamabad. Chairman CDA Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that timelines should be specified for the renovation of all the places.