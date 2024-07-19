Bilawal pays tributes to Shahnawaz Bhutto on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday paid tributes to Shahnawaz Bhutto on his 39th death anniversary.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman emphasized the enduring legacy of Shahnawaz Bhutto, highlighting his revolutionary thoughts and unwavering struggle for democracy.

He added that Shahnawaz Bhutto’s legacy “is a beacon of light. “Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto’s martyrdom day reminds us of the numerous sacrifices the Bhutto family has made for democracy in Pakistan.”

He reiterated PPP’s commitment to the ideals Shahnawaz Bhutto championed, affirming that the party will continue to strive for a robust democracy, equality, and a progressive society.

“The dream of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto was to see the establishment of a democratic, prosperous, and egalitarian society, and PPP remains dedicated to making this dream a reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman also paid tributes to Shahnawaz Bhutto.

She said Shahnawaz Bhutto faced immense pain and suffering after the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “The martyrdom of his father and the subsequent political situation had a profound impact on his personal life,” she said.

The PPP leader said Shahnawaz Bhutto spent the golden years of his youth in exile, facing political oppression and hardship.