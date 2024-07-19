Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Brig. (R) Alauddin appointed head of CM’s monitoring units

Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Brigadier Babar Ala ud Din (Retd) has been appointed as the Chairperson Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM).  The Punjab government has issued a notification in this regard.  Brigadier Babar Ala ud Din (Retd) will oversee the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT), Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) and Chief Minister’s Crime Surveillance Unit (CSU). He will also monitor the performance index of the district administration and police officers being posted in the districts of Punjab. He will report to the Chief Minister about the assigned tasks on a daily basis. Brigadier Ala ud Din assumed the charge of his post on Thursday.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024