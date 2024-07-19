Brig. (R) Alauddin appointed head of CM’s monitoring units

LAHORE - Brigadier Babar Ala ud Din (Retd) has been appointed as the Chairperson Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM). The Punjab government has issued a notification in this regard. Brigadier Babar Ala ud Din (Retd) will oversee the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT), Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) and Chief Minister’s Crime Surveillance Unit (CSU). He will also monitor the performance index of the district administration and police officers being posted in the districts of Punjab. He will report to the Chief Minister about the assigned tasks on a daily basis. Brigadier Ala ud Din assumed the charge of his post on Thursday.