Budget session disrupted by opposition’s walkout

Swabi - The Tehsil Swabi budget presenting session was marred by ruckus as opposition members declared they would reject the budget unless it was made with the consent of their selected six-member committee. They staged a walkout when member Sher Ali Khan announced this on the assembly floor on Thursday.

Tehsil Swabi mayor Attaullah Khan presented the Rs367 million budget for 2024-25, stating severe financial constraints have affected their performance, making it difficult to meet voter expectations. He detailed that over Rs 236 million are earmarked for public sector employees and pensions, with the remaining Rs 131 million allocated to other expenses.

The Tehsil government expects to receive Rs 150 million through the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award and Rs 40 million from general bus stands within its jurisdiction. Additionally, Rs 128 million have been earmarked for development expenses, highlighting the financial difficulties faced. The expected income includes Rs 26 million from property tax and Rs 17 million from rent of Tehsil Municipal Administration shops.

Opposition members gathered at the assembly hall stairs, informing media they had passed two budgets in the last two financial years but had not received any funds. They expressed frustration, questioning the purpose of attending assembly sessions without budget approval. Sher Ali and Qaiser Shah criticized the absence of a selected assembly convenor, calling past meetings illegal and unconstitutional.

Ishfaq Khan described themselves as “elected orphans,” facing challenges like uncleaned drains. They demanded honorarium for female members of the Taseer Council, who were managing expenses on their own. Saghir Khan questioned the whereabouts of Rs 2 million allocated for drain cleaning in the last financial year.

Tehsil Chairman Attaullah joined the opposition members at the stairs, acknowledging their legitimate demands and expressing willingness to discuss and reach a consensus. “I swear that I have no quarrel with anyone. I swear that I pay my own expenses,” he said.