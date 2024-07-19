CCPO lauds police for ensuring security arrangements on Ashura

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements on Ashura-e-Muharram. He appreciated that comprehensive planning undertaken by the Lahore Police for ensuring a peaceful Ashura. He commended police officers and staff for their role in maintaining peace on Ashura Day. He praised the coordination and teamwork of all Lahore Police units, emphasizing that the safety of citizens was always a top priority for the force. The CCPO also acknowledged the role of citizens, media and organizers of the mourning processions and congregations while cooperating with the police for peaceful observance of Ashura.

The organizers, license holders and leaders from the Shia community

commended the security arrangements made by the Lahore Police.

The central procession of Shabih-e-Zuljanah, started from Nisar Haveli

and culminated at Karbala Gamey Shah after passing through its traditional

route.