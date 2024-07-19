CM Maryam promises to establish model bazaars across Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced establishment of model bazaars in all districts of the province.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of the Township model bazaar, she commended MNA Afzal Khokhar for establishing a great facility for people.

She said "model bazaar is a model to facilitate and provide comfort to the public."

She said women had lauded the model bazaars where essential items are available at even lower than DC rates.

CM Maryam also said land had been provided to establish model bazaars in the cities which hadn’t these facilities. She promised to establish model bazaars in all districts of Punjab.

She also promised to upgrade the existing model bazaars to facilitate the public. "Public relief is my foremost priority," she said.

Model bazaars have been established in some districts of Punjab that provide essential and daily-use commodities at subsidised rates. These facilities are meant to provide respectable shopping environment to the have-nots.

In the provincial capital, Lahore, model bazaars have been set up in China Scheme, Chuhng, Harbanspura, Mian Plaza Johar Town, Raiwind, Sabzazaar, Sher Shah Colony, Thokar Niaz Baig, Township and Wahdat Colony.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader alleged that the Supreme Court’s verdict provided relief to a certain party and projected it as innocent despite the fact that it created anarchy.

"A group of some individuals creates instability and takes the country towards destruction whenever the country progresses," alleged Maryam.

