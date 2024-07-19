Friday, July 19, 2024
Continuity of policies essential for economic prosperity: Tariq Fazal

Continuity of policies essential for economic prosperity: Tariq Fazal
July 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday said that the continuity of policies was essential for achieving economic and political freedom.

The government chalked out the economic prosperity plan, the policies are being implemented to get out of the economic quagmire, and the results will become evident in the near future, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government pushed the country into economic swamp by their policies and  through political maneuvering, PTI pushed the country to the verge of instability, he said. Tariq Fazal emphasized that it was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to steer the country back to the path of stability.

