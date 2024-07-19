Friday, July 19, 2024
Dacoits loot Rs900,000, from passengers

APP
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DI KHAN   -   Dacoits have struck in a remote area of Dera Ismail Khan, looting Rs 900,000 in cash, along with foreign currency and other valuables from passengers aboard a bus.

According to reports, the incident occurred recently, prompting the local police to swiftly register a case and initiate an investigation into the robbery.

Law enforcement authorities have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen valuables. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

