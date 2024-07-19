Dacoits loot Rs900,000, from passengers

DI KHAN - Dacoits have struck in a remote area of Dera Ismail Khan, looting Rs 900,000 in cash, along with foreign currency and other valuables from passengers aboard a bus.

According to reports, the incident occurred recently, prompting the local police to swiftly register a case and initiate an investigation into the robbery.

Law enforcement authorities have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen valuables. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

--