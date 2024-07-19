The unfortunate Bannu attack and the Foreign Office’s strong statement to Afghanistan reflect a repeated pattern. Evidence-based claims of Afghan involvement in terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the Taliban enabling the TTP to carry out attacks are falling on deaf ears. The Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan does not seem to move an inch as it allows attacks on its neighboring country. Here, Pakistan needs a stronger, decisive policy because the Taliban have made it clear their government has no intention to stop the attacks.

The Bannu attack revived the painful memory of the Chitral incursion in September last year when TTP terrorists tried to infiltrate from across the border. With eight precious soldiers lost, the Afghan Taliban’s complacency adds to Pakistan’s losses to terrorism. The Taliban’s lofty claims that they will not allow their land to be used to attack foreign soil either reflect their incapacity to control terrorists residing in Afghanistan or a willful decision to let them be. In either case, Pakistan must now mount pressure through diplomatic means.

Russia, China, and Iran are potential countries where Pakistan should direct its diplomatic efforts. Though Pakistan’s Mission at the UN has been highlighting the TTP situation, the Taliban seem unresponsive to the UN and its Western partners. Therefore, to compel the Taliban to course-correct, Pakistan’s best bet lies with Russia, China, and Iran. Iran, itself affected by terrorists entering its territory from Afghanistan, can make a strong joint case for persuading the Taliban to take action. Likewise, both China and Russia are influential countries gradually opening up to Afghanistan.

This time, instead of repeating the same playbook, Pakistan must pursue a different path. Either a diplomatic course or strategic use of force can coerce the Taliban to take action and stop the TTP and its Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which is increasingly claiming responsibility for attacks on Pakistan’s security forces.