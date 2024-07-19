Friday, July 19, 2024
Delaying tactics unacceptable, peoples problems must be resolved: Bahawalpur DPO

July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -  District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan said Thursday that delaying tactics would not be tolerated and all available resources were being utilised to redress the problems of the citizens. He stated this while addressing an open court at his office on Thursday to solve the problems of the citizens on a priority basis.

In light of the vision and orders of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan investigated the problems of more than 22 citizens during the open court in his office on a daily basis. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan heard all the slain in open court in detail and individually issued orders to the concerned officers through phone call for timely legal action and return report while calling several SHOs in open court. Asked for a direct response.

In open court, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan ordered inquiries on the petitions of several civilians and took the progress of the cases on many from SHOs and investigating officers in the presence of concerned citizens in open court. In cases of recovery, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan ordered the investigating officers to recover within a week and hand over the plaintiff’s case and submit the report.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan while talking to the citizens in the open court said that the purpose of the open court is to ensure that there is no gap between the citizens and the police officers and that all legitimate issues are resolved on merit in a timely manner. He further said that the cases are settled.

Accountability is being sought from the officers who did not act on time and did not provide justice to the citizens as per the rules, the officers in the circles and police stations should provide justice to the citizens at the first opportunity.he said that the problems of the people should be solved at their doorsteps and this is our first duty.

