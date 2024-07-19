Friday, July 19, 2024
DG Khan RPO emphasises police role in ensuring peace despite terror threats

Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Dera Ghazi Khan   -  DG Khan Division Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir and RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan, highlighting the excellent arrangements made across the division during Muharram-ul-Haram, said Thursday that these arrangements were carried out under the directives of Govt of Punjab, with all departments performing their duties in a spectacular manner. Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir praised the diligent work of the officers, including Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, particularly on Ashura Day. He added that for the first time, special cooperation was extended to the pilgrims with arrangements for niaz and sabeel. RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan emphasised the active role played by the police and law enforcement agencies in ensuring safety despite the threat of terrorism. District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 , Engineer Ahmed Kamal, reported that Rescue 1122 provided comprehensive medical emergency cover to pilgrims on Ashura Day.  He detailed that 218 rescue personnel, 19 ambulances, 41 motorbikes, and 5 fire rescue vehicles were deployed to support processions and gatherings. A total of 2,040 pilgrims received medical treatment across DG Khan, including Tehsil Tunsa and Tehsil Kot Chatta. Among these, 1,986 pilgrims were given first aid on the spot, while 54 seriously injured individuals were transported to government hospitals in Dera Ghazi Khan district after initial first aid.

Delaying tactics unacceptable, peoples problems must be resolved: Bahawalpur DPO

Our Staff Reporter

