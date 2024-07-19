DIG directs to adhere relevant SOPs in on-going construction works

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Inspector General of Police Tariq Razaq Dharejo has directed to adhere to relevant SOPs in construction issues and high standards of modernity and durability should be the top priority. He expressed these views during his visit to the Regional Police hospital in Police Headquarter. Medical Superintendent Regional Police hospital Dr. Naeed Ahmed Memon briefed the DIG about on-going development works in Hyderabad range. He said that with the efforts of IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Hyderabad Range new machinery had been provided in the Pathology and Information technology department so that treatment of Sindh Police officers and their families could be made feasible.

DIG Tariq reviewed on-going development work in hospital wards, corridors and different departments and instructed to complete renovation work of the hospital in stipulated time.

DIG Tariq Razaq Dharejo lauded the efforts of Dr. Naveed Ahmed Memon and his entire team for providing different facilities to Medical superintendent Regional Police hospital and staff during Ashura days. He further directed to provide better facilities to police staff and their family members besides improving services of the Dialysis department.