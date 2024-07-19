Disneyland workers threaten strike action over wages, treatment

ANAHEIM - Hundreds of Disneyland Resort employees protested outside the world-famous California theme parks Thursday, calling for better wages and denouncing alleged anti-union practices by the company ahead of a looming strike vote. Featuring workers in costumes from the parks’ “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” themed rides, among others, the rally was organized by unions representing some 14,000 Disneyland employees, from rollercoaster operators to candy makers. Slogans among the signs being carried included “Mickey would want fair pay” and “Disney, don’t be the villain” at the march in Anaheim, near Los Angeles. “We deserve fair wages,” said 44-year-old Disneyland employee Ginny Cristales. “A strike is our last resort, that we’re not wanting to do. But if Disney doesn’t comply and give us what we need, then we’re all ready.” Disney has been in negotiations since April with the four California unions representing its park employees.