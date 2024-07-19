ECP remains inconclusive on reserved seats allocation issue

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday in its first meeting to discuss the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision to allocate reserved seats remained inconclusive. The meeting, on a same agenda deliberating the implementation of the apex court’s verdict to allocate reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies to PTI, will again be held today.

The Secretary ECP will brief the meeting about the decision of the Supreme Court and background history of these reserved seats.

The ECP secretary and Legal Wings heads would brief the meeting about the apex court’s decision. The Supreme Court had overturned the decision of the Peshawar High Court and the Election Commission, and had ordered the allocation of the reserved seats to PTI.

In Thursday’s meeting, Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, participated through a video link. The members discussed the reserved seats issue in the light of the unpredicted decision by the Supreme Court (SC). A 13-member bench of the Supreme Court on Friday last had declared PTI as eligible for the reserved seats for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies. The court nullified the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) and notifications of the ECP regarding the reserved seats, and also declared PTI as a political party.