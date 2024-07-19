Ex-PTI MPA Adeel Khan arrested

KARACHI - Former Adeel Khan was apprehended following the cancellation of his bail in connection with three cases linked to the May 9 tragedy, as ordered by the Special Anti-Terrorism Court. During proceedings at the Anti-Terrorism Complex in Karachi Central Jail, the court mandated Khan’s arrest for non-appearance. Court police promptly executed the order. While Khan faced arrest, other notable PTI figures, including Haleem Adil Sheikh and Raja Azhar, were present in court. The hearing for the three cases, registered at the Tipu Sultan and Firozabad police stations, has been adjourned until August 5.