FCCI stresses equipping youth with emerging skills

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq has stressed equipping the youth with emerging skills so that they can help resolve national and domestic issues and bring foreign exchange in the country. Addressing a session on “World Youth Skills Day”, he said the FCCI had been considering imparting IT (Information Technology) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) skills to the educated youth with a competitive edge in the global markets. He said that in his maiden speech as the chamber president, he had categorically mentioned transforming Faisalabad from textile to a hub of “Tech & Style” and in this connection positive and practical steps have been taken. He said that arrangements have now been completed to launch the most ambitious “Cyberabad” project to educate youth with the latest AI technologies and this programme is expected to be launched from next month. He was optimistic that this young lot equipped with AI skills would open new avenues from the comprehensive and sustained development of Faisalabad in addition to ushering a new era of progress and prosperity in Pakistan. He further said that he had already adopted all “Workers Welfare Schools” in Faisalabad with an objective to provide them new opportunities to earn hundred dollars per hour instead of fetching only $5 per hour by working as freelancers. Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad has also stressed the need to upgrade the syllabus and curriculum of government schools by replacing old and redundant courses with latest AI and IT technologies.

He said that the AI market of $184 trillion is swelling at a much faster pace and the youth must earn a sizable portion from this sector.