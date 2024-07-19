Finance minister reaffirms commitment to export-led growth

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment for fostering export-led growth and providing a conducive environment for local manufacturers. The minister was called on by the representatives of Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA) at the Finance Division on Thursday. Senior officials from the relevant ministries attended the meeting. The PMPMA delegation thanked the finance minister and highlighted the necessity for a stable and supportive policy environment that encourages local manufacturers. They advocated for measures to ensure that international brands support the domestic industry and consequently, the national economy. The delegation also presented proposals aimed at promoting the growth of the local industry and increasing the exports of the mobile phone manufacturing industry.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged the valuable feedback and underscored the government’s commitment for expanding the entire digital ecosystem in the country. He emphasised the importance of maintaining policy continuity and increasing the focus on the policy framework for exports. The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement on the need for a strategic and supportive policy framework aimed at fostering local manufacturing and enhancing export potential, thereby contributing to the broader goals of national economic growth and digital transformation.