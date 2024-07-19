Gold rates up by Rs4,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs4,600 and was sold at Rs254,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs249,400 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,944 to Rs217,764 from Rs213,820, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs199,617 from Rs196,002, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $60 to $2,470, the association reported.