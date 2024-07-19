Govt’s Langar, Sabeels to continue till Chehlum of Imam Hussain(AS), says Marriyum

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that special arrangements for ‘Langar’ [free food] and ‘Sabeels’ [cold water points] were arranged on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz across the province, and the arrangements would continue till ‘Chehlum’ of Imam Hussain (AS). Along with members of the cabinet committee on law and order, she visited Karbala Gamay Shah, Lahore’s main imambargah, and the mourning procession’s culmination point, here on Wednesday. She said the entire cabinet had actively worked in the field and oversaw the law and order and other arrangements.

Health Minister/ Chairman Cabinet Committee Khawaja Salman Rafique, Food Minister Bilal Yasin, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal accompanied the senior minister. The home secretary gave a briefing on the Muharram main processions across Punjab, including Lahore. The commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore were also present. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that love and reverence for Ahle Bait is part of all Muslims’ faith. All commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and the peace committee would remain in the field till safe return of all processions.