Friday, July 19, 2024
Gujranwala DC orders round-the-clock efforts to tackle monsoon flooding

Agencies
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

GUJRANWALA   -  Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tariq Qureshi Thursday directed WASA officials, machinery, and field staff to remain on high alert and work tirelessly until drainage is completed, as the city prepares for monsoon showers. During a visit to various areas including Civil Hospital Road, Jinnah Stadium, and Sialkot Road, Qureshi ordered all Assistant Commissioners, WASA, and Municipal Committee officers to stay in the field and ensure that necessary measures are taken to prevent urban flooding. With the Chenab River expected to swell during the monsoon, Qureshi emphasized the need for all concerned departments to be on high alert, prioritizing human safety above all. He instructed staff to continue desilting drains on all road sides and fully inspect drainage systems to prevent waterlogging and to inform citizens to take precautionary measures. On the instructions of DC Gujranwala, Assistant Commissioners (City Abdul Basit and President Usman Sikandar) visited the low-lying areas of Gujranwala city. Assistant Commissioners (Wazirabad Rabnawaz Chadhar, Nowshera Warkan Naveed Haider, and Kamonki Khurram Mukhtar) also supervised the drainage process themselves and kept the staff and machinery of the municipal committees active.

