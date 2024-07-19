Hesco committed to providing better power supply, addressing consumer complaints

HYDBERABAD - Under our user-friendly service initiative, the Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (HESCO) is committed to providing better power supply and addressing consumer complaints efficiently. HESCO is conducting daily open kitchens in each sub-division office from 11am to 1pm. This initiative aims to listen to all electricity-related complaints from consumers and resolve them promptly. Senior officers will be present in these open courts to ensure timely resolution. In a meeting held on Monday in the conference hall, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Roshan Otho, alongwith all central officers and operation circle KSEs, as well as M&T Commercial Computer MM managers, emphasised the following key points: 1. HESCO is committed to eradicating electricity theft with the help of police and recovery magistrates providing legal assistance. 2. Ensuring the complete recovery of dues from defaulters is a top priority. 3. Under the user-friendly service initiative, all problems of electricity consumers are being heard and resolved through open offices. 4. As a commercial organisation, HESCO relies on regular bill payments from consumers. Regular payments will help reduce line losses, improve recovery, and reduce load-shedding. HESCO remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of service and ensuring a reliable power supply for all consumers. Your cooperation is essential in achieving these goals.