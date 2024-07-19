Historic Peshawar gardens lose charm due to neglect

Peshawar - The days of boundless joy for small kids chasing colorful butterflies in Wazir Bagh, Shalmar Gardens, and Jinnah Park are gone, as greenery fades due to neglect, encroachment, and urbanization. Once vibrant with laughter and play, these historical gardens now appear deserted.

Riaz Khan, a former PST teacher from Pabbi Nowshera, lamented the loss of thick pipal trees in Wazir Bagh, which once provided a night-like canopy even during summer days. He noted that the Mughal-era gardens in Peshawar, including Jinnah Park, have lost their grandeur due to neglect and urbanization.

The historical gardens, established during the Mughal era, are now marred by plastic pollution and encroachment. The once lush greenery and blossoming flowers of Wazir Bagh, Shalmar Gardens, and Jinnah Park have deteriorated, disappointing tourists and park lovers.

Located in Yakatooth, Wazir Bagh was a recreation hub for Peshawar residents, offering a soothing environment with chirping birds and sprawling lawns. The park was popular for morning exercises and picnics, but now the charm is lost due to neglect and deforestation. Haseeb Khan, a Peshawar resident, recalled visiting the park during childhood and expressed disappointment at its current state. The park, once known for its beautiful walking tracks and shady trees, now lacks the vibrant environment it once had.

Riaz Khan urged the KP government to rehabilitate Wazir Bagh by planting pipal trees and imposing entry fees to control movement and protect the greenery. He emphasized the need for preserving the park’s historical significance and recreational value.

Wazir Bagh, constructed in the 19th century, holds historical importance with a Royal Durrani graveyard and the tomb of Beejo Bibi. The park, along with Jinnah Park and Shahi Bagh, attracted tourists and merchants in the past, adding to Peshawar’s rich cultural heritage.

The city government has initiated the ‘New Peshawar Old Charm’ project to refurbish Wazir Bagh, improving walking tracks, lawns, and establishing a women’s corner and cafeteria. Efforts include removing encroachments, improving infrastructure, and reviving Qehwa Khanas at Qissa Khwani bazaar.

The project aims to restore the historical identity of Peshawar’s gardens, making the city a floral hub once again. Experts stress the importance of upkeeping these Mughal-era parks to preserve Peshawar’s heritage and provide a better environment for its residents.