Friday, July 19, 2024
HRCP to hold mobilization session on child abuse on July 19

APP
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is to hold a mobilization meeting on ‘Increasing cases of child abuse in Sindh at its Regional office on 19 July (Friday). The Chairperson HRCP Hyderabad Chapter Ghufrana Arain informed here on Thursday that the purpose of this meeting was to raise awareness about the current situation of child sexual abuse in Sindh. He said that recent incidents and measures to address the increasing cases of child abuse in the region. Eminent intellectuals including Kashif Bajjeer and Dr. Haseen Musarat will express their views on the topic.

