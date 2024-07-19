Iddat nikkah case: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's acquittal challenged

Khawar Maneka has challenged the acquittal of and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the iddat nikkah case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Khawar Maneka has filed the application in the IHC through his counsel Zahid Asif Chaudhry against acquittal of and Bushra Bibi.

The application contended that appellate court annulled the and Bushra Bib’s indictment in the case overlooking key facts of the case.

It was mentioned that the appellate court didn’t consider the testimony of prosecution’s witnesses. It was stated in the petition that the acquittal verdict for both accused couldn’t stand legally.

The petitioner pleaded to declare the additional session judge verdict issued on July 13 on appeals against indictment in the iddat nikkah case null and void.

It also requested to restore the trial court verdict of February 3 and restore the indictment of and Bushra Bibi in the iddat nikkah case.

It is pertinent to note that the petitioner has made federal government, and Bushra Bibi respondents in the petition.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka acquitted and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the iddat nikkah (illegal marriage) case on July 13.

The court also issued the release orders of and his spouse Bushra Bibi by accepting their pleas and said they could walk free immediately.

It is worth noting that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were indicted on Feb 3 by senior civil judge Qudratullah who sentenced them to seven-year imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 each in the 'nikkah during iddat' case.