IGP Punjab takes notice of double murder in Gujranwala

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident involving the killing of two people over an old enmity in Gujranwala and sought a report from the RPO Gujranwala. The IGP directed the CPO Gujranwala to swiftly arrest the accused involved in the firing, emphasizing that those responsible must be apprehended without delay and brought to justice according to the law.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that the supervisory officers should maintain close contact with the families of the victims and ensure immediate delivery of justice. A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that in the firing incident, Mazhar Khan and Rauf Khan were killed while two others, including Sufyan, sustained injuries.

visits family of martyred ASI Nawaz

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Thursday visited Kot Abdul Malik, the residence of ASI Muhammad Nawaz of PHP who embraced martyrdom from the firing of dacoits in Sheikhupura area. The met with the mother, children, and other family members of the martyred ASI Muhammad Nawaz, offering prayers for the martyr and reciting Fatiha.

Dr Usman offered a job in the police department to the wife of the martyred ASI. Dr Usman Anwar said that the family of the martyred ASI would be provided with a house, and the department would bear educational expenses of his children.

The praised the sacrifice of ASI Muhammad Nawaz, noting that he sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said ASI Muhammad Nawaz while on duty in Qila Sattar Shah, stopped suspects on a motorcycle. The motorcyclists, who were robbers, fired instead of stopping. Muhammad Nawaz was martyred after being shot in the chest while one of the assailants was killed by the police in retaliation. During the visit of the ,SP Punjab Highway Patrol Lahore Region, Fatah Ahmad and other senior officers were also present.