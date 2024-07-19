Karachi lawyers’ protest against proposal for Ad Hoc judges in SC

KARACHI - Lawyers from the Insaf Lawyers Forum staged a protest at the city court, voicing their opposition to the proposed appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court. The demonstration was led by Barrister Fayyaz Soomro, who called for the Pakistan Bar Council to challenge the proposal legally. Barrister Soomro criticized the political motivations behind the suggestion of ad hoc appointments, emphasizing that the Supreme Court’s decision in the Al-Jihad Trust case outlines a clear procedure for appointing judges. He argued that appointing judges on an ad hoc basis undermines the delivery of justice and insisted that judges should be appointed permanently from the High Court. The protest highlights a significant divide within the legal community regarding the best approach to maintaining judicial integrity and efficiency.