Kashmiris to take out rallies to observe Accession to Pakistan Day

Kashmiris in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will take out rallies and hold seminars to highlight the plight of the people and human rights violations in the Indian-occupied valley on the occasion of 76th Accession to Pakistan Day on Friday (today).

Kashmiris all over the world observe the day with renewed pledge to continue struggle for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions. It was on July 19, 1947, when genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan in a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar.

Ceremonies to commemorate the day will be held in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides all the three divisional and district headquarters in Azad Jammu Kashmir wherein the importance of implementation of this historic resolution will be highlighted by the speakers belonging to various walks of life.

Azad Kashmir Transport Minister Javed Ahmed Butt, said in a statement that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control would struggle for freedom from Indian yoke on different fronts like their forefathers.

He said that hundreds of thousands Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupation forces to deprive them of their right. Since the 1990s, India has martyred more than 97,000 Kashmiris.

Javed Butt said more than 500,000 Kashmiris sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the Indian-occupied valley during the past seven decades.

PREPARATIONS FOR YOUM-E-ISTEHSAL

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, a high-level meeting was held on Thursday with Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Kashmir Affairs, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, in the chair to finalize preparations for Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Pakistan every year to condemn India’s controversial actions to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The meeting, attended by the Additional Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Syed Khalid Gardezi and other senior ministry officials, brought together representatives from various ministries and departments.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, police, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Capital Development Authority, Ministry of Education, Pakistan Railways, National Heritage and Culture Division, Cantonment Board, along with senior officials from all provinces, and representatives from the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, were present.

Altaf Hussain Wani, a senior leader of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference, also participated in the meeting.

The agenda centered on discussing and evaluating the comprehensive plans for observing Youm-e-Istehsal.

Representatives from various departments briefed Usmani on their institutions’ preparations, affirming their readiness for the significant day.

Coordinator Shabbir Ahmed Usmani emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to advocating for the rights of the people in Occupied Kashmir, pledging to raise awareness about Indian atrocities at every international forum until the Kashmiris achieve their right to self-determination.

The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts of different ministries and departments, demonstrating Pakistan’s dedication to marking this important day and supporting the Kashmiri struggle.